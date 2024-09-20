Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers' 30-year-old sensation, made history Friday by becoming the first player to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in a single MLB season, but the former manager of Samurai Japan and the superstar’s mentor is not surprised.

In fact, Hideki Kuriyama, who also managed the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters when Ohtani starred for the Pacific League club, believes he can do more.

“The numbers are incredible, but the ceiling I see for him is much higher,” Kuriyama remarked, suggesting that such statistics are merely the baseline for a player of Ohtani's potential.