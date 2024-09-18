Asian Champions League debutants Gwangju FC scored after just 90 seconds on the way to a 7-3 home hammering of last year's runners-up, Yokohama F. Marinos, on Tuesday.

Also on the second day of action in Asia's top club competition, which has been rebranded as the Asian Champions League Elite, Shandong Taishan won 3-1 at home to Central Coast Mariners of Australia.

On a good night for Chinese teams, Shanghai Shenhua dominated South Korea's Pohang Steelers 4-1, while Buriram United of Thailand and Vissel Kobe played to a 0-0 stalemate.