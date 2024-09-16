Caitlin Clark dazzled with a career-high 35 points and set the WNBA single-season rookie scoring record as she led the Indiana Fever to a thrilling 110-109 victory over the visiting Dallas Wings on Sunday afternoon.

Clark, who set the single-season assist record on Friday, broke Seimone Augustus' rookie scoring mark of 744 points set in 2006 with the Minnesota Lynx.

Clark achieved the feat with 2:54 to play in the third, drilling a 3-pointer that knotted the game at 78-all.