Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has faced calls on to retire from the NFL for his own health after suffering his third documented concussion on Thursday.

Tagovailoa was taken out of the game in the third quarter after suffering his latest head injury as he dived into a tackle in a 31-10 defeat at home to the Buffalo Bills.

The 26-year-old was down on the field for several minutes after the hit from Bills safety Damar Hamlin but left under his own power, hobbling slightly as he talked to team staff.