Erik ten Hag on Thursday brushed aside Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism about his ambition at struggling Manchester United, saying the Portugal star is "far from Manchester."

Ronaldo's second spell at United ended in a high-profile breakup in November 2022 after he made stinging comments about the Dutch manager.

The 39-year-old Al-Nassr player hit out at Ten Hag again this week, saying his attitude was too negative for a club of the stature of United.