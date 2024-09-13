Veteran Tokyo Yakult Swallows outfielder Norichika Aoki, one of the best hitters Japan has ever seen, plans to retire at the end of this season, he announced on Friday.

The 42-year-old Aoki is the oldest position player in NPB this year and is playing in his 21st pro season, which includes a stint in MLB. Aoki, however, has not seen much playing time during the 2024 campaign and has a .192 average in 104 at-bats in 61 games. He was taken off the top team roster on Aug. 5.

Aoki displayed supreme bat control and awareness at the plate, and his numbers place him among Japan’s top players.