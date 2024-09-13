The Athletics, on their way out of Oakland, will spend next season in West Sacramento, California, Major League Baseball confirmed on Thursday.

After agent Scott Boras gave multiple media interviews questioning whether Sutter Health Park, home of the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, was suitable to host major league games, MLB issued a statement.

"It is a certainty that the A's will play their 2025 season in Sacramento as planned," the statement read. "MLB is continuing to work productively with the (MLB Players Association) on the details of the transition."