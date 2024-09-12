Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says the door remains "pretty open" for quarterback Jordan Love to start the home opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

With Love reportedly suffering a sprained MCL late in a Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil, an injury with a recovery timetable of three to six weeks, the same door might allow Malik Willis to enter the Packers' plans at QB.

Willis took the final two snaps of Green Bay's 34-29 defeat, throwing an incompletion and taking a sack.