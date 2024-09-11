Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll hailed Adrian Newey as a bargain after announcing the star designer would be joining his Formula One team next March as managing technical partner and shareholder.

Newey, 65, said in May he was leaving Red Bull, the defending champion, in search of a new challenge and he has found it in the task of taking the Silverstone-based outfit to the top of the championship.

The 2025 season is due to start on March 16 with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne and is the last before a new engine era and major rules revamp in 2026. Newey will start on March 1.