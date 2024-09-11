Pete Crow-Armstrong drove in two runs to go along with spectacular defense in center field and the visiting Chicago Cubs took advantage of three Los Angeles Dodgers errors in the eighth inning to rally for a 6-3 victory on Tuesday.

The Cubs scored five times in the eighth, when the Dodgers had throwing errors from catcher Austin Barnes and center fielder Tommy Edman, as well as a fielding error from Enrique Hernandez.

Shota Imanaga (13-3) kept Chicago in the game, allowing three runs on seven hits over seven innings. He struck out four without issuing a walk.