Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained by police about a block from Hard Rock Stadium Sunday morning but was released in time to start and delivered a huge touchdown reception in a 20-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hill said he was pulled over for a suspected traffic violation but denied an ESPN report that a verbal altercation with police led to officers handcuffing him and placing him face down on the ground.

"No idea," Hill said after the game when asked if he knew why he was handcuffed for a moving violation. "Wasn't disrespectful because my mom didn't raise me that way. Didn't cuss.