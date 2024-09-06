The big question heading into the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament is whether fast-rising talent Onosato can make a run at a second Emperor’s Cup and earn promotion to the sport’s second highest rank of ozeki.

The fact that nine wins and an outstanding performance prize in his sekiwake debut in July was seen by some as disappointing tells you all you need to know about sumo’s hottest wrestler.

Sixteen months after first setting foot in a professional sumo ring, Onosato is already the fifth highest ranked man on the banzuke, and has six special prizes to his name in addition to a top-division championship.