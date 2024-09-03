Ferrari are still behind McLaren on pace, but Charles Leclerc believes the next two races in Azerbaijan and Singapore could be good for the team after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix victory.

The Monegasque won at Monza with a bold one-stop tire strategy after McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris pitted twice.

That was the Italian team's first win since Leclerc triumphed at home in Monaco in May, and third of the season.