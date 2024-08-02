August has begun in the best possible way for the Hanshin Tigers, as they marked the 100th anniversary of the opening of Hanshin Koshien Stadium with a memorable win Thursday.

The dominant 9-2 win over the rival Yomiuri Giants extends the Tigers’ winning streak to seven games, as the team strikes the perfect combo of strong pitching and hitting.

"Everyone understood the importance of this three-game series," manager Akinobu Okada said. "It's great to win in such a memorable way on this special day."