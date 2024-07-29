Lewis Hamilton emerged as the winner of a dramatic Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday after Mercedes teammate George Russell, who took the checkered flag, was disqualified when his car was found to be underweight following the race.

It is the second win of the season for the seven-time world champion following his success at Silverstone earlier this month and the 105th of his Formula One career.

It was also the third Mercedes victory in the last four races following a poor run of results in the last two years, although they initially thought they had wrapped up a one-two result.