Walt Disney's ESPN, Comcast-owned NBCUniversal and Amazon.com have clinched the rights to carry National Basketball Association games in an 11-year deal valued at $77 billion, the league said on Wednesday.

The NBA rejected a last-minute offer from Warner Bros. Discovery's TNT Sports division, which it said fell short of Amazon's proposal, ending a four-decade relationship with the media company after next season.

"We think they have grossly misinterpreted our contractual rights with respect to the 2025-26 season and beyond, and we will take appropriate action," TNT Sports said in a statement late on Wednesday.