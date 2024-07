Tadej Pogacar hailed a new "golden age" for cycling after securing a third Tour de France title on Sunday to add to his 2020 and 2021 triumphs.

The 25-year-old won the final day's time-trial with defending champion Jonas Vingegaard coming second at 1 minute 3 seconds on the day to seal second overall ahead of Remco Evenepoel, third on the day and also third overall.

Victory also gave Pogacar the first Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double since Marco Pantani in 1998.