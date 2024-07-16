England fans need to remember that the country has achieved incredible results in recent years with four runs to the final of major tournaments between the men's and women's teams, England women's captain Leah Williamson said on the heels of heartbreak for the men's side at Euro 2024.

The men were defeated 2-1 by Spain in Sunday's European Championship final, which follows their loss to Italy on penalties in the final of the last edition of the tournament three years ago.

On Tuesday, England, the holders of the women's Euros title, face Sweden away. Victory will secure England a berth at Euro 2025.