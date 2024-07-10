With temperature records already being broken around Japan this month, it's fitting that the sumo world is preparing to say farewell to a venue that is notorious for its intense heat and humidity.

The upcoming Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament will be the last to be held at Dolphins Arena — also known as Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium — before the meet moves next year to IG Arena, which is currently under construction.

In addition to having a much larger capacity, the new venue should offer far more comfortable conditions than the arena it is replacing as host of central Japan’s biggest sumo event.