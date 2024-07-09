Former French Open champions Jelena Ostapenko and Barbora Krejcikova will clash on Wimbledon's grass after the pair reached the quarterfinals in contrasting fashion on Monday.

Ostapenko, who won in Paris in 2017, raced through her 6-2 6-3 win over giant-killer Yulia Putintseva, wrapping up the match under the Court One roof in just over an hour.

The Latvian 13th seed has lost only 15 games in her first four rounds and was merciless in her treatment of Kazakhstan's 35th-ranked Putintseva, who upset top seed Iga Swiatek in the last round.