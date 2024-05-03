Three-time reigning Formula One world champion Max Verstappen said on Thursday that Red Bull was his home, but then closed his meeting with the media at the Miami Grand Prix by teasing that you never know what life holds.

With Red Bull's top-rated designer Adrian Newey announcing that he was leaving earlier this week, Verstappen seemed to put an end to mounting speculation he was also listening to offers, declaring his future was with the energy drink outfit.

Reports in Germany have linked Verstappen to a possible move to Mercedes, which is looking for a replacement with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton set to join Ferrari at the end of the season.