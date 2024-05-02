Shota Imanaga had another strong start, and Pete Crow-Armstrong had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the fifth inning as the visiting Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 1-0 on Wednesday.

Nico Hoerner had two hits and a stolen base for the Cubs, who won two of the first three games of the four-game series.

Imanaga (5-0) gave up three hits and one walk while striking out seven over seven scoreless innings. The seven innings were a career high for Imanaga, who lowered his major league-leading ERA from 0.98 to 0.78.