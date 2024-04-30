The United States and Mexico withdrew their joint bid for the 2027 Women's World Cup on Monday, just weeks before FIFA is due to vote to award the tournament at a meeting in Bangkok.

In a joint statement from the U.S. and Mexico soccer federations, the two governing bodies said they would now switch focus towards mounting a successful bid for the 2031 tournament.

The shock decision comes as FIFA officials prepare to hold a vote at the global governing body's Congress in Bangkok on May 17 to decide the 2027 hosts.