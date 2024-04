Sergio Perez remains Red Bull's best option as team mate for triple world champion Max Verstappen next season, according to the Mexican's former boss Otmar Szafnauer.

Perez's contract with Formula One's dominant champions runs out at the end of the season, and the 34-year-old faces an uncertain future.

Former Force India, Aston Martin and Alpine principal Szafnauer told reporters "Checo" would be his choice and he had said as much at a recent F1 event in Abu Dhabi.