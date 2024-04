Michael Busch went 3-for-4 while rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong recorded his second straight multi-RBI game to help the visiting Chicago Cubs to a 7-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The Cubs totaled 14 hits in support of rookie left-handed starter Shota Imanaga (4-0), who struck out seven — the second-highest total of his young MLB career — and allowed just one run on five hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Christopher Morel and Dansby Swanson also had two hits apiece in Chicago's fourth straight win.