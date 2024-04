Al-Ain advanced to the Asian Champions League final despite losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal in Riyadh on Tuesday, with the side from the United Arab Emirates completing a 5-4 aggregate victory to progress to next month's decider.

Hernan Crespo's outfit will take on either Ulsan Hyundai from South Korea or Yokohama F. Marinos.

Goals from Ruben Neves and Salem al-Dawsari gave Al-Hilal victory on the night at the Kingdom Arena.