As payback for an elbow to the Adam's apple in a game that season, John Lynch nearly fought with Terrell Owens poolside in Hawaii before a Pro Bowl more than two decades ago.

Lynch was held back by his wife that day, but the current GM of the San Francisco 49ers might need to be restrained from jumping headlong into a draft class with depth in the gene pool.

Owens' son is part of the cluster of former pro progeny eager to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.