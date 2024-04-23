Harry Kewell says his Yokohama F. Marinos side can emulate his 2005 Istanbul success with Liverpool and "do something magical" in Wednesday's Asian Champions League semifinal second leg.

Kewell won European club soccer's biggest prize almost 20 years ago as Liverpool roared back from three goals down to beat AC Milan on penalties, although the Australian lasted just 23 minutes before going off injured in the final.

The former Leeds and Liverpool winger took over as Yokohama coach at the start of this year and has taken the Japanese club to their first Asian Champions League semi-final.