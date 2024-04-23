The introduction of an independent regulator for English soccer represents a big risk that could have unintended consequences, according to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

Speaking ahead of the second reading of the Football Governance Bill that was introduced in Parliament last month, Masters issued a stark warning to lawmakers, urging MPs to give the details of the Bill full scrutiny.

"Very few industries welcome additional regulation but it is here and we will continue to engage with it positively," Masters said in a statement on Monday after addressing both Houses to state his concerns ahead of Tuesday's debate in Parliament.