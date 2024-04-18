Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith all but confirmed the worst-kept secret in hockey on Wednesday: He is set to purchase the Arizona Coyotes and move them to Salt Lake City.

Speaking at the World Congress of Sports in Los Angeles, Smith said, according to Sports Business Journal, "There's no secret on what's out there online. Normally, not everything on the internet is true, but in this case, it's pretty true."

Sportsnet reported that the NHL's Board of Governors will meet on Thursday to approve the team's sale and relocation.