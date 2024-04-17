Paris Saint-Germain's emphatic victory over Barcelona on Tuesday keeps alive the French club's dream of ending the Kylian Mbappe era by lifting the Champions League trophy at Wembley in June.

Their hopes of going all the way in Europe's elite club competition for the first time hung in the balance after they lost 3-2 at home to Barca in the first leg of their quarterfinal last week.

They had never previously won a Champions League knockout tie after losing the first leg at home, and their prospects of doing so this time appeared slim after they conceded the opening goal on the night.