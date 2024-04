Tiger Woods had played just 24 holes this year coming into the opening round of the Masters.

The 15-time major winner will put his battered body to the ultimate test on Friday when he will have to play nearly as many holes in a single day.

Looking to make a Masters record 24th consecutive cut, Woods got his quest off to a solid if unspectacular start on Thursday, scrapping his way to 1-under par through 13 holes before play was halted due to darkness.