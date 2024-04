Lindsey Horan converted a second-half penalty to give the United States a 2-1 win over Japan on Saturday in the SheBelieves Cup.

Japan had taken the lead after just 30 seconds but Jaedyn Shaw leveled in the 21st minute before Horan's spot kick in the 77th minute.

The match, at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium, drew a crowd of 50,644, the largest crowd ever for a USA women's team friendly and the biggest crowd for any of the team's games on home soil since the 1999 World Cup final.