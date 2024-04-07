Yuki Tsunoda finished 10th to become the first homegrown driver to score a point at the Japanese Grand Prix since 2012, while Max Verstappen cruised to his third-straight win at Suzuka Circuit on Sunday.

The Kanagawa Prefecture native’s deep knowledge of the Mie Prefecture track paid off as he thrilled the home fans by working his way back through the midfield after a difficult start.

“It feels amazing,” the RB driver said after the race. “After a long two years of being unable to score points (in Japan) it’s a very happy feeling.”