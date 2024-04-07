Major League Baseball's top official has said that he expects the gambling probe into Shohei Ohtani and his former longtime interpreter to wrap up in a "relatively short" period of time, in the latest update on the probe.

During a Friday appearance on “The Carton Show,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred praised the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar for his move to stem questions over his involvement in the gambling scandal in the days after the news broke.

"I thought Ohtani's public appearance was really credible (and) really transparent, but I think it's incumbent upon us just to make sure that we can verify the story that's there to give our fans absolute assurance about the integrity of the game," Manfred said on the New York-based daily sports show, noting that it was difficult to pinpoint the exact stage of the probe.