RB’s Yuki Tsunoda put on a show for his fans on Saturday, qualifying 10th for the Japanese Grand Prix and giving himself a chance to earn points for the first time at his home race on Sunday.

The Kanagawa Prefecture native squeaked into the final qualifying session (Q3), pipping his teammate by just five hundredths of a second and was the best driver from outside of the top five teams as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole.

A loud cheer from the 77,000 fans at the track could be heard over the roar of Tsunoda’s Honda engine after he secured his top 10 position.