Seiya Suzuki began the Cubs' offensive onslaught in the bottom of the first inning, while Garrett Cooper went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs en route to a 12-2 win for Chicago over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.

Chicago starting pitcher Javier Assad (1-0) threw six shutout innings, allowing just four hits and a walk while striking out five batters. Nick Madrigal drove in three runs for the Cubs, who have won three straight games.

Suzuki launched his first home run of the season in his first trip to the plate — a two-run shot that drove in Nico Hoerner, who walked to lead off the game. The Cubs outfielder had 20 homers in 138 games in his second big league season in 2023.