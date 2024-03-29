After flying 5,477 miles from Tokyo to Los Angeles to see Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani make his regular season home debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Hiroaki Miyazaki had one request.

"I hope Ohtani can give us a home run," the 71-year-old said on Thursday as the Ohtani era at Dodger Stadium got under way with a regular-season home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In the event, Ohtani was unable to add a 172nd homer to the 171 he accumulated during six seasons with the Dodgers' southern California rivals, the Los Angeles Angels.