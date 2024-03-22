The Los Angeles Dodgers' new big-money signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto said he "felt responsible" after enduring an MLB debut to forget in a 15-11 loss to the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

Yamamoto, who joined the Dodgers from the Pacific League's Orix Buffaloes on a 12-year, $325 million deal in December, was taken out of the game after just one inning, having given up five runs at the Gocheok Sky Dome.

The build up to the game was dominated by the news that the Dodgers had fired Shohei Ohtani's long-time interpreter after the star's representatives alleged he had been the victim of "a massive theft" reported to involve millions of dollars.