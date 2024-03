Japan has warned soccer fans not to attempt to travel to "hostile" North Korea for next week's men's World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang.

The Foreign Ministry "strongly requests the general public to refrain" from attending the match on March 26, the first for the two sides in North Korea since 2011.

"As you know, North Korea takes a hostile view of Japan and travel is not recommended for the general public," it said on X, formerly Twitter.