Samurai Blue will be motivated by the "frustration" of their Asian Cup flop when they face North Korea in a World Cup qualifying doubleheader, coach Hajime Moriyasu said Wednesday.

The pre-tournament favorites and four-time champions exited the Asian Cup in the quarterfinals last month after losing 2-1 to Iran.

Unconvincing in their three wins and two defeats, Japan had problems off the pitch too with winger Junya Ito leaving the squad after an allegation of sexual assault, which he denies.