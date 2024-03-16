Shohei Ohtani said Saturday he was focused on baseball despite being the subject of sky-high global interest as he prepares to make his Los Angeles Dodgers regular-season debut in South Korea.

The Dodgers will play the San Diego Padres in a two-game series in Seoul to open the MLB season next week, with new signing Ohtani being the main attraction.

The Japanese superstar joined the Dodgers on a 10-year deal worth $700 million in December and further ramped up already massive attention when he announced last month that he had got married.