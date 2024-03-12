Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa has taken action in the London High Court against Formula One, former commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone and the governing FIA seeking recognition as 2008 world champion and financial compensation.

A court document provided by Massa's representatives said the best estimate of his alleged financial losses from missing out on the title by a single point was £64 million ($82 million) plus interest.

That sum represented the difference in salary for the remainder of his career and money from sponsorship and commercial opportunities, as well as a 1.7 million pound bonus he would have received from Ferrari.