The curtain came down on one of the greatest Premier League managerial rivalries as Juergen Klopp and Pep Guardiola hugged heartily after their sides had slugged each other to a standstill at Anfield on Sunday.

A compelling 1-1 draw between Liverpool and Manchester City left the honors shared, a three-way title race wide open and further proof of the soccer philosophy that unites two men who have stamped their trademark all over their respective clubs.

Klopp will walk away at the end of the season after a glittering near decade-long reign on Merseyside that has seen the club win every major prize and go head-to-head with Guardiola's City in several epic title races.