Naomi Osaka powered through on a third match point to advance to the second round of the ATP-WTA BNP Paribas Open with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Italian qualifier Sara Errani on Thursday

The four-time Grand Slam champion, who is back from maternity leave and fighting to move up the rankings from No. 287, sealed the victory with a forehand winner.

Osaka then joked about heading back to her hotel to change her infant daughter's diapers.