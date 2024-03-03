Australian Hannah Green made three late birdies, including one with a 30-foot putt on the final hole, to claim the HSBC Women's World Championship title on Sunday with a final round five-under 67 that sealed a one-shot win over Frenchwoman Celine Boutier.

It was the 27-year-old's fourth victory on the LPGA tour and first since the JM Eagle LA Championship last year, earning her a cool $270,000 — the winner's share of the $1.8 million event at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club.

Green, who started the day in second place behind Japan's Ayaka Furue, endured a blip with bogey on the par-four 10th hole before the Perth resident turned up the heat with some excellent putting for three straight birdies at the end.