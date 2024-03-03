Red Bull Formula One boss Christian Horner sought to draw a line under a misconduct controversy as wife Geri Halliwell showed her support by joining him at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, which was dominated by his team.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since an independent investigation cleared him on Wednesday of undisclosed allegations made by a female employee, Horner was keen to turn the talk back to the track action.

"Obviously it’s not been pleasant, the unwanted attention, but the focus is now very much on the cars," the Briton said after Max Verstappen led Sergio Perez to a one-two victory at the track in Sakhir.