Double Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge on Friday paid tribute to Kelvin Kiptum after the world record-holder died last month when his car crashed into a tree.

Kipchoge is preparing to compete in Sunday's Tokyo Marathon in his first race since his Kenyan compatriot was killed on Feb. 11 at the age of 24.

Kiptum died just months after beating Kipchoge's world record and the two were expected to face off for the first time at this year's Paris Olympics.