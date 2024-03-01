Shohei Ohtani kept details about his wife to a minimum on Thursday, when the Los Angeles Dodgers' famously private superstar met with the media for the first time since his surprise marriage announcement late Wednesday night.

Ohtani, who first revealed the news in an Instagram post, kept the identity of his wife a secret, saying only that she is "a normal Japanese person."

"We first met about three or four years ago and we have fun together," the 29-year-old said at the Dodgers' spring training base in Glendale, Arizona. "I was able to imagine us being together forever."