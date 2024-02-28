Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani made an impressive Los Angeles Dodgers debut on Tuesday, smashing a two-run homer in his new club's preseason contest against the Chicago White Sox.

The 29-year-old designated hitter blasted his homer in the fifth inning and went 1-for-3 at the plate before being removed at the start of the sixth inning of the exhibition game in Glendale, Arizona.

"Definitely a big first step," Ohtani said. "The biggest thing was that I was able to finish off the game without any problems."